Robert de Claro designated SSS OIC

Over the weekend, the Social Security System (SSS) announced the appointment of Commissioner Robert Joseph M. de Claro as its new Officer-in-Charge, effective 11 October, following the resignation of Rolando Ledesma Macasaet who will run for a House seat under the SSS-GSIS Pensyonado Partylist.

De Claro’s OIC designation was based on a decision by SSS policy-making body, the Social Security Commission (SSC).

Appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on 11 January 2023 as SSS commissioner representing the employers’ group, De Claro brings a strong background to the role.

Member of key committees

As Commissioner, he chaired the Information Technology and Collection Committee and was a member of key committees covering audit, risk, investment and governance.

De Claro has been designated SSS representative to the board of UnionBank and UnionBank Investment and Trust Corp., as well as a member of the bank’s Executive Committee, Governance and Risk Committees since 2023.

His experience in the financial and corporate sectors adds a valuable perspective to his leadership of the pension fund.

SSS said De Claro’s professional background spans over 32 years, including executive roles in both the public and private sectors.

De Claro began his career at Nestlé Philippines in 1993, eventually holding international positions as an Expatriate in Australia and at Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland.

With his broad leadership experience across multiple industries, De Claro is well-equipped to lead the SSS in advancing its mandate of providing Filipinos with comprehensive social security protection.