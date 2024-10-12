RAGING TAMARAWS: FEU topples Adamson in overtime

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — NU vs Ateneo

6 p.m. — UST vs UP

Another overtime, another win.

Far Eastern University (FEU) played extra minutes to take down hard-fighting Adamson University, 76-72, for a rousing start in the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jorick Bautista took matters into his own hands, hitting the trey that sent the game into overtime before taking over in the extension by scoring half of the Tamaraws’ 18 points for their second win in eight outings.

“We’re starting to see the light in our offense and some of our schemes and they’re getting there and getting there and getting there,” FEU coach Sean Chambers said.

“Our defense was phenomenal. They did a great job and bought into our game plan. I cannot be prouder. They’re buying into what we do and we’re getting there with Jorick’s leadership.”

The third-year guard tallied 14 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth period and overtime while grabbing six rebounds for FEU’s sweet revenge over its first-round tormentor. His heroics in the last two quarters mirrored his performance in the Tamaraws’ OT win over Ateneo de Manila University in the first round that ended their five-game skid.

Bautista shot poorly from the field with a 5-of-15 clip but was steady from the line with 10-of-12 free throws including a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe in extra period.

“It’s a great feeling because we’ve been here before which means we already know what to do in this situation,” Bautista said.

Down, 58-55, Bautista nailed a booming trey to knot the count with 14.8 seconds left in regulation before the Falcons missed their chance to win it when Cedrick Manzano failed to covert on a short stab at the buzzer.

Bautista then operated in added time, completing a three-point play in the Tamaraws’ 6-2 start for a 64-60 lead with 2:30 left.

FEU then had to stave off Monty Montebon’s explosion as the Adamson guard drilled three triples, including a long trey that closed the gap, 74-72, with 4.5 seconds left.

Bautista secured the win from the line, making his pair with 3.5 ticks remaining.

Gambian Mo Konateh also submitted monster numbers for FEU with 13 points and a personal-high 26 rebounds, falling a board short of tying the league-best tallied by former De La Salle University big man Justine Baltazar in 2017 and ex-Ateneo de Manila University star Ange Kouame in 2018. Veejay Pre added 10 for the Tamaraws.

Adamson slid to a 3-5 card after absorbing its third straight defeat.

Montebon, who missed his first seven field goal attempts before heating up in the extension, got 16 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Anthony Fransman had 11 points while Manzano got 10 points and 14 boards for the Falcons. John Calisay finished with 10 points.

The Scores:

FEU (76) — Bautista 21, Konateh 13, Pre 10, Alforque 9, Montemayor 8, Pasaol 8, Anonuevo 3, Daa 3, Ona 1, Nakai 0, Jones 0.

ADAMSON (72) — Montebon 16, Fransman 11, Manzano 10, Calisay 10, Ojarikre 9, Yerro 4, Erolon 3, Mantua 3, Alexander 3, Anabo 3, Barasi 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 6-14, 29-25, 44-40, 58-58, 76-72.