Phreatic eruption, volcanic quake observed in Taal

One phreatic eruption and a volcanic earthquake were observed in Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) over the last 24 hours.
In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal Volcano experienced a two-minute long phreatic eruption on Saturday.
The volcano emitted a voluminous plume reaching 2,400 meters, which drifted northwest, north to northwest, and west.
The Batangas-based volcano has been emitting 2,256 tons of sulfur dioxide daily since 9 October, according to state volcanologists.
On 10 October, Phivolcs monitored volcanic smog, or vog, concentrated over the Taal Caldera region after a minor phreatic eruption occured on the same day, prompting class suspensions in some areas of Batangas.
A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also observed.
Taal Volcano remains under alert level 1, indicating it is "in an abnormal condition."
Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.
Meanwhile, entry into the Taal Volcano Island remains strictly prohibited, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.
Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs noted, may be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.