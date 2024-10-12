Phreatic eruption, volcanic quake observed in Taal

One phreatic eruption and a volcanic earthquake were observed in Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) over the last 24 hours.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal Volcano experienced a two-minute long phreatic eruption on Saturday.

The volcano emitted a voluminous plume reaching 2,400 meters, which drifted northwest, north to northwest, and west.

The Batangas-based volcano has been emitting 2,256 tons of sulfur dioxide daily since 9 October, according to state volcanologists.

On 10 October, Phivolcs monitored volcanic smog, or vog, concentrated over the Taal Caldera region after a minor phreatic eruption occured on the same day, prompting class suspensions in some areas of Batangas.

A long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera and a short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of Taal Volcano Island were also observed.