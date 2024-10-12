Overweight Casimero battles Sanchez

Johnriel Casimero has struck again.

The Filipino three-division world champion failed to make the contracted weight of 122 lbs during the official weighin of his 10-round clash Saturday with American Saul Sanchez in Yokohama, Japan.

During his first try, Casimero tipped in at 124.2 lbs or 1 kilo above the agreed weight.

Sanchez easily conquered the scales, coming in at 121.7 lbs.

Under the rules, a boxer will be given an hour to get rid of excess baggage but still Casimero could not make 122 lbs and instead stepped in at 123.23 in his second attempt to make weight.

In fact, when Ito presided over the press conference with everyone in attendance, Casimero was the only fighter missing since he was busy shedding of weight.

Since it is a non-title fight, the bout — the main event of the show being promoted by Masayuki Ito’s Treasure 7 promotion — will proceed but Casimero will be wearing thicker gloves and won’t be allowed to come in over 128 lbs on the day of the fight.

Casimero, 35, has had a long history of failing to make weight.

In December 2021, he missed the weighin and his defense of the World Boxing Organization bantam crown against British contender Paul Butler was cancelled, citing gastritis.

Four months later, also against Butler, Casimero encountered difficulties going down to 118 lbs and resorted to sauna, a move that was illegal based on rules by the British Boxing Board of Control’s medical policy on weight reduction.

Boxing personages who used to be with Casimero’s team assailed the Filipino boxer for the mess that he is in.

Conditioning coach Memo Heredia, who used to be Casimero’s strength guy, posted in his social media account how their partnership produced results.

“Casimero with Memo time never missed weight, became world champ and successful defenses as a heavy underdog etc… Point is discipline and guidance are extremely important to success,” Heredia wrote.

Even American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who ran the affairs of the Leyte-born puncher during his best days as world champion, could not help but give Casimero a piece of his mind.

“Game set match,” Gibbons said, implying that Casimero’s career could be over.

Even during their separation, Gibbons extended an olive branch to Casimero in a bid to give the boxer another run at the world title.

But Casimero refused to entertain Gibbons as he opted to train all by himself with his brother Jason assisting him.