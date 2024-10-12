Oldest terminal undergoes upgrades

In an effort to update its aging infrastructure and enhance the overall passenger experience, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said on Saturday renovations to the oldest terminal at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Terminal 4, will start on 6 November.

According to the NNIC, safety improvements will take precedence over modernization and improvements to the passenger flow.

Terminal 4 is expected to reopen in February 2025.

Currently, the terminal is operated by AirSWIFT with 12 daily flights, Sunlight Air with two daily flights, and CebGo with 36 daily flights. On average, the terminal handles approximately 2,900 passengers per day, with 1,400 arriving and 1,500 departing passengers, which represents 2.23 percent of NAIA’s total daily passenger load.