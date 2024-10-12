Nurse’s Abu Dhabi death ‘suspicious’

The husband of a Filipino nurse who supposedly died in a car accident in Abu Dhabi raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife.

Kennet Paul Ancheta expressed doubt about what happened after he was unable to contact his wife, Reyna Jane Ancheta, for three days.

He said he fears a coverup as he recalled his wife telling him that she was often scared when returning to her dormitory every night.

Details surrounding the death of Ancheta remained undisclosed as the investigation by the UAE authorities is ongoing.

“I won’t provide any details for now because we are still waiting. I don’t want to preempt the results of the UAE authorities,” Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a news forum.