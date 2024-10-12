NLEX Connector toll rate increase starts Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, 15 October, new toll rates for the NLEX Connector will be implemented after the Toll Regulatory Board approved the plan, according to NLEX Corp. on Saturday.

Under the approved toll matrix of the TRB, motorists using Class 1 vehicles (400cc and above motorcycles, cars, pickups, and SUVs) will be charged P119, up from the previous toll of P86. Class 2 (buses and small trucks) and Class 3 vehicles (large trucks) will pay flat rates of P299 and P418, respectively, up from the previous rates of P215 and P302.

"The toll adjustment is part of the program to collect the opening toll for the NLEX Connector on a staggered basis to cushion the impact to expressway users,” NLEX Corp. said.

The company added, “The initial rates were implemented in 2023, four months after the opening of the Caloocan to España Section in March.”

With the opening of Section 2 from España to Magsaysay Boulevard in October 2023, NLEX Connector retained the original discounted rate, allowing motorists to use the longer stretch for almost a year without a toll adjustment. Full rates will be implemented once the NLEX Connector Project is completed.

The NLEX Connector has significantly improved the travel experience of motorists traveling between Manila and the north, reducing travel time between C3 in Caloocan and Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila to just seven minutes.

One of the major industries benefiting from the NLEX Connector is the trucking and logistics sector. The road provides a reliable alternative route that is accessible 24/7 without truck bans, increasing travel convenience and improving the movement of goods and cargo.

The company highlighted that the NLEX Connector is the first expressway in the Philippines to implement a barrierless system, using 100% RFID for faster transactions at toll plazas.