New SSS boss De Claro assumes leadership

The Social Security System (SSS) announced the appointment of Commissioner Robert Joseph M. De Claro as its new Officer-in-Charge, effective 11 October, following the resignation of Rolando Ledesma Macasaet earlier this month. The decision was made by the Social Security Commission (SSC), the policymaking body of the SSS.

De Claro, who has been serving on the SSC since 11 January, 2023, representing the Employers' Group, brings a strong background to the role, according to the SSS. As a Commissioner, he chaired the IT and Collection and Contribution Committee and participated in key committees on audit, risk, investment, and governance.

In addition to his new role, De Claro has been a member of the board of UnionBank (UBP) and UnionBank Investment and Trust Corp. (UBIMTC), as well as a member of its Executive Committee (ExCom), Governance, and Risk Committees since 2023. His experience in the financial and corporate sectors provides valuable insight into his leadership of the pension fund.

The SSS highlighted De Claro’s professional background, which spans over 32 years, including executive roles in both the public and private sectors.

He began his career at Nestlé Philippines in 1993, eventually taking on international roles as an Expatriate (OFW) in Australia and at Nestlé’s headquarters in Switzerland.

With his extensive leadership experience across multiple industries, De Claro is seen as well-prepared to lead the SSS in fulfilling its mandate of providing comprehensive social security protection to Filipinos.