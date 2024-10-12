Neighbors’ ties sturdier after Laos meet

Through a collaboration with the Presidential Communications Office’s (PCO) Bureau of Communications Services, Daily Tribune presents the most significant activities of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the past week to give the public a window into the Chief Executive’s efforts to build a better future for them.

5 October

Film industry secures solid Palace support

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 70 to promote the development of the Philippine film industry and strengthen the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP).

Through the EO, the FAP, which was formerly under the Department of Education (DepEd), will now be under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and shall be governed by a Board of Trustees composed of officials from various government agencies.

The academy’s primary function includes providing due recognition to outstanding motion pictures, artists and relevant stakeholders to revitalize and further promote the Philippine film industry.

Tarlac gets special economic zone

The President issued Proclamation 701 declaring a two-million square meter area in Barangay Lourdes, Tarlac City as a special economic zone (SEZ) based on the Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s (PEZA) recommendation.

The SEZ will be known as the TARI Estate.

6 October

Efforts taken to lower prices

Administration efforts to lower inflation are working, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

This could be seen in the drop in food inflation in September which the DA said was mainly driven by moderating rice prices.

Among the factors that caused the price drop were the reduction in the rice import tariff from 35 percent to 15 percent and the Rice for All program that sells rice for P29, or P5 cheaper than market prices.

Check on Pinoys

held by Houthis

President Marcos instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to regularly update him on the condition of the Filipino seafarers held captive by the Houthis who were allowed to contact their families once a week.

The DFA said the Philippine government continues to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the 17 Filipino crew members of the MV Galaxy Leader still held captive by the Houthis in Yemen.

7 October

Bilateral meeting with

SoKor President Yoon

President Marcos welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was on a state visit, to Malacañang.

The Philippines agreed to a strategic partnership with South Korea primarily to promote the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) award.

Yoon said the strategic partnership would elevate to a higher level the diplomatic relations between the two countries which have been closely cooperating over the past 75 years.

He said he was looking forward to enhanced trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as to a wider partnership to include security, digital technology and energy.

For his part, Marcos said the strategic partnership would give further impetus to the strengthening and deepening of the alliance between the two nations in an increasingly complex geopolitical and economic environment.

8 October

Defense strategies, capabilities law inked

President Marcos signed the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act to strengthen the country’s defense strategies and capabilities.

According to the President, the SRDP law is designed to cultivate a robust and sustainable National Defense Industry through the establishment of a structured approach to defense development.

The law gives importance to research and development in enhancing and updating defense systems to address evolving threats, particularly asymmetrical threats that traditional systems may not effectively address.

Pivotal voice during Summit

Leaving for the 44th and 45th Asean Summits, the President said he would advocate for a peaceful resolution of disputes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He said Asean leaders were expected to discuss the Myanmar situation and the Ukraine conflict.

The President would also meet with Asean external partners to advance cooperation in food and energy security, trade and investment, supply chain resilience, MSMEs, and climate change.

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related summits were held from 8 to 11 October in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Lebanon, Israel:

No one left behind

The President committed the government to do everything to ensure the safety of the over 40,000 Filipinos in Lebanon and Israel amid the increasing Middle East tension.

The Philippine embassies are working on securing exit papers and transportation for those wishing to return home. The DFA has been tasked to expedite the process of repatriation while the OWWA is in charge of chartering the flights to bring the OFWs back to the country.

The President reported no Filipinos injured in the wave of attacks against Hezbollah targets and Iranian reprisal against Israel. He expects daily DFA and OWWA updates.

Vietnam affirms

strategic partnership

President Marcos and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger strategic partnership during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asean Summits.

Both leaders welcomed the fruitful results of the official engagements and discussions between the Philippines and Vietnam two years ago.

9 October

Gov’t: Flee war zone

The President directed the agencies concerned to mobilize their resources for the safe and timely repatriation of Filipinos affected by the Middle East crisis.

The Filipinos are immediately repatriated once exit clearances, which the Philippine Embassy in Beirut is working hard to expedite, are obtained.

Of 1,721 applicants for repatriation, 511 have returned to the country, while 171 are ready and waiting to leave.

Maritime issues

cited during retreat

During an ASEAN retreat session, the President told reporters he brought up the principle of adherence to the rule of law and the UNCLOS at the ASEAN summit.

In his address, the President called on the member nations to work together in bolstering the region’s digital economy, food security, tourism and women empowerment and gender equality, as well as in mitigating the effects of climate change.

He said that while connectivity strengthens the bonds of the community, resilience ensures that ASEAN can endure and adapt to challenges.

End Myanmar political crisis

The Chief Executive reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), along with the other members of ASEAN, to end the political turmoil in Myanmar that was driven by military unrest.

The 5PC calls for the immediate cessation of the violence; the conduct of a constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict; and the facilitation of a Special Envoy of ASEAN for mediation of the dialogue process.

10 October

Asean-China CoC for peace

During the Summit in Laos, President Marcos urged the ASEAN member states to expedite the negotiations for an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (CoC) to make significant progress towards attaining peace in the West Philippine Sea.

The President said that it would require a collaborative and urgent effort to adopt measures that would prevent a recurrence of China’s intimidation and aggression in the contested waters.

Korea firms up

Asean partnership

Mr. Marcos welcomed the launch of the Comprehensive Strategic Partner initiative between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea, which he said would result in increased ASEAN-RoK collaboration in various areas.

The President said the Philippines is looking forward to continuing collaborative efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, particularly through maritime safety, security and the protection of marine environments.

Security cooperation,

disarmament pressed

The President called on ASEAN to uphold maritime security and cooperation, territorial integrity, disarmament, and the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

This amid the increasing transnational problems in the East and South China Sea that could undermine the peace and stability in the region, the President said.

Mr. Marcos commended Japan’s partnership for peace and stability through the ASEAN Regional Forum, a platform dedicated to security dialogues in the Indo-Pacific region and the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus, a platform to strengthen security and defense cooperation among the member states.

11 October

Support for regional

goals will continue

In his intervention during the 12th ASEAN-US Summit, President Marcos assured the United States of the Philippines’ continued support for all efforts directed towards achieving peace, stability and prosperity among the ASEAN member states.

The President likewise expressed his gratitude to the United States for its reliable and active presence in the region “as a force for peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.”

Peace negotiations

needed in Gaza row

Mr. Marcos urged the parties concerned to negotiate for peace amid the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing tension in the region.

The President had directed the Philippine government agencies concerned to mobilize resources and assets to safely repatriate a total of 11,000 Filipinos from Lebanon.

He likewise urged all parties to refrain from escalating the violence and to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Laos engagement

rated successful

Upon his return to the Philippines, President Marcos reported a successful participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Laos where he pushed for the country’s interests before the regional gathering.

“I reaffirmed that the Philippines will continue to defend our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international law,” the President said in his arrival statement at Villamor Air Base late Friday.

“The Philippines continues to strengthen its partnership with all countries that share our values and our commitment to peace and the rule of law,” he said.

12 October

Durian exports to NZ likely

The Philippines and New Zealand are in talks for the possible entry of durian into the New Zealand market, President Marcos revealed.

The President held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Laos on Friday.

“We are talking right now (with) our appropriate ministries. Ours is the Department of Agriculture for the Philippines and the Ministry for Primary Industries in New Zealand. [They] are in discussions on how to achieve this [durian export],” Marcos said.