‘My Fault: London’ unveils first look

Prime Video finally revealed the first look of the UK original movie My Fault: London. The upcoming film offers fans worldwide an exciting British adaptation of the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy (Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra). It follows the global success of the Spanish original movie Culpa Mia (My Fault).

My Fault: London stars rising British talent Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers). It will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2025.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two. Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him. At the same time, they fight to keep the attraction at bay. Noah will ultimately be forced to deal with her devastating past while falling in love for the first time.