‘Milton’ leaves at least 16 dead, millions without power

SIESTA KEY, United States (AFP) — The death toll from hurricane “Milton” has risen to at least 16, officials in Florida said Friday, and millions were still without power as residents began the painful process of piecing their lives back together.

More than two million households and businesses were still without power, officials said, and some areas in the monster storm’s path through the state remained flooded.

Tornadoes, not floodwaters, were behind many of the storm’s deaths.

At least six people were killed in St. Lucie County, four in Volusia County, two in Pinellas County, and one each in Hillsborough, Polk, Orange and Citrus counties, officials said.

The storm downed power lines, shredded the roof of the Tampa baseball stadium and inundated homes.

The National Weather Service issued a record 126 tornado warnings across the state Wednesday, said hurricane expert Michael Lowry.

Search operations were ongoing Friday — Governor Ron DeSantis said 1,600 people had been brought to safety — and the Coast Guard reported the spectacular rescue of a boat captain who rode out the storm, 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the shore, clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico.

“There’s places where water is continuing to rise,” DeSantis warned on Friday. But while the storm was “significant,” he said, “thankfully this was not the worst-case scenario.”

In a White House briefing, US President Joe Biden said experts estimated the cost of storm damage at $50 billion.

The federal response to the huge storm -- and to hurricane “Helene,” which devastated parts of the US southeast just two weeks earlier — has taken on an increasingly political edge, and Biden said he would visit Florida on Sunday.

Amid questions as to whether the federal response is adequately funded, the president called on Congress to “step up” its efforts, particularly to shore up hard-hit small businesses.

The Small Business Administration, a government agency which lends money to people and businesses struck by disasters, said it is now supporting people hit by 36 such catastrophes and is running out of money, its administrator Isabel Casillas told CNN.

“It is a matter of days,” Casillas said.