MIAA clarifies VIP service protocols

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) strongly refuted allegations on Saturday that its previous VIP service allowed travelers to bypass essential airport procedures for a fee of P800.

MIAA emphasized that its VIP service, particularly the Meet-and-Assist Service (MAAS), was designed to enhance the passenger experience while fully adhering to all applicable laws and regulations, as well as Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) standards.

Originally offered at no cost as part of MIAA’s public service commitment, the service was later made available to private individuals for a fee, by MIAA Memorandum Circular 5, Series of 2013, titled “Airport Courtesies and Accommodation.”

This transition aimed to maintain reciprocity agreements with other agencies and foreign governments.

To ensure effective passenger facilitation, MIAA refined and institutionalized the procedure through Service Level Agreements with border control agencies at NAIA.

These agreements were vital components of the NAIA Quality Management System, ensuring that all airport agencies involved in offering courtesies operated cohesively to enhance the overall passenger experience.