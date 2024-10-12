Maxie Andreison crowned ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 3 winner

After weeks of fierce competition, Maxie Andreison has claimed the crown as the winner of the third season of Drag Race Philippines Season 3.

The Manila-based drag artist cemented her place as the newest “pinay” drag superstar, dazzling both judges and fans with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

In the thrilling season finale, released on HBO Go on 9 October, Maxie’s star power shone brightly, helping her secure the title and a slew of incredible prizes.

In the finale, Maxie went head-to-head with fellow finalist Khianna in a series of challenges that tested their talents to the fullest.

The episode began with the Totally Impressive Talent Show Extravaganza, where Maxie, known as Asia’s “Drag Singing Superstar,” delivered a powerful performance of “A.N.G.E.L.” by Angel.

While Khianna delivered a showstopping performance of her song “Khianna Wins,” written by Burn Abragan.

Their final showdown came during the lip sync battle to “Lipad Ng Pangarap” by Angeline Quinto and Regine Velasquez, where she channeled deep emotion and stage presence to emerge victorious.

Maxie’s journey throughout Season 3 was nothing short of spectacular. Known for her stunning runway looks, killer performances, and impressive vocal chops, Maxie stood out early in the competition.

Her ability to blend artistry with emotion made her a frontrunner from the start, winning her three RuBadges — a record in the Philippine franchise.

Some of her most memorable moments included her “Super Queens” performance, where she teamed up with her father for a heartwarming number, and her head-turning fashion statement in the “Super Pao Presents” challenge.

Her versatility was further proven in “Dapat Pakak!” — another winning episode where her wit, performance ability, and sense of humor helped her rise above the competition.

Maxie is also known for her elegant and haute runway looks, like for the “First Time’s A Charm” category, she created an elevated version of her 11-year-old self, showcasing her growth and drag evolution.

Meanwhile, her homage to Lalahon, the Visayan goddess of harvest and volcanoes, during the “Art Attack Extravaganza” category was a standout moment, blending mythology with fashion in a way only Maxie could pull off.

Finally, for her “Best Drag” look of the finale — a fully sequined, fiery red gown — radiated confidence and power, earning praise from the judges.

As the newly crowned queen, Maxie takes home P1 million in cash and a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.

But beyond the material rewards, Maxie’s win represents the culmination of a long journey, both on and off the show.

Maxie’s win follows in the footsteps of previous champions Captivating Katkat and Precious Paula Nicole.