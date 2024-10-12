Man facing drug raps arrested

Officers from the Manila Police District (MPD) apprehended on Saturday a 56-year-old man in Pandacan, Manila, who is facing drug charges in the Regional Trial Court.

The suspect, identified as Ricky Lobo y Doromal, is a single male laborer residing in Barangay 865, Zone 94, Pandacan.

Lobo was arrested around 2:40 a.m. based on a warrant issued by Hon. Danilo D. Leyva, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 175, Manila, dated 3 October. He faces charges for violating Article II, Section 11 of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act).

He is currently detained at MPD PS 10, where the warrant of arrest will be returned to the issuing court for further disposition.