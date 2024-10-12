MAD ABOUT MADRID

For starters, Ground Zero is Plaza Mayor, the city’s main public plaza whose history dates back to the 15th century and where a bronze statue of King Philip III stands.

While the train system is topnotch, Madrid is walkable although you’d still need a train card to explore the other gorgeous spots.

From Plaza Mayor, you can take a short walk to Puerta del Sol — the beating heart of Madrid — and pose for pictures beside El Oso y el Madrono (The Statue of the Bear and the Strawberry Tree), one of the city’s most popular symbols.

Then just several meters away is the iconic Tio Pepe advertisement fronting the King Charles III statue, another Madrid landmark, where tourists and local alike stop for a quick rest and picture-taking.

There is simply so much to see and taste in Madrid that a week or two may not be sufficient to cover even 50 percent of what it has to offer.

On the culinary side, a must is a visit to one of the many taverns in the city center.

Just about everywhere you go, whether it is in Lavapies or La Latina areas, the food available and the bevy of cerveza and wines to be consumed is overwhelming.

For beer lovers, you can’t go wrong with Mahou and my all-time favorite Estrella Galicia. If you are longing for home and would like to add a Filipino flavor and suddenly become nostalgic, you can get San Miguel.