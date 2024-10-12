Lopez catches fire, powers Lady Tamaraws

EJ Lopez took matters into her own hands in the fourth period, leading Far Eastern University (FEU) to a shock 67-64 victory over Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Lopez delivered four three-pointers in the payoff period including the go-ahead shot from the top of the key with 1:02 left for a 65-64 Lady Tamaraws lead.

Victoria Adeshina had a golden chance for the Lady Falcons on a fastbreak with 16 seconds left but she flunked her wide-open layup.

Shane Salvani added much-needed insurance points for FEU with two made free throws with 11.5 seconds to go while Kim Mazo failed to handle the pass of Elaine Etang in the next possession for Adamson.

Joann Nagma had a chance to ice the game from the line with 4.1 seconds left but she missed both. She quickly atoned for it though with a steal that gave the Lady Tamaraws a 2-6 record, ending a four-game losing skid.

“We were given so much confidence that whenever there’s an open shot, our only option is to shoot,” said third-year guard Lopez on her outburst of 17 points, including 12 in the fourth frame on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from deep.

FEU coach Raiza Palmera-Dy added that their strong performance was expected.

“I’m not surprised that we played like this,” Palmera-Dy said.

“I’ve seen them play every day for six days a week and I believe in their abilities. Like I’ve mentioned in the first round, we need to have a strong performance at the same time.”

Yvette Villanueva also shone bright for the Lady Tamaraws with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while Salvani, MJ Manguiat and Rea Ong all chipped in eight points apiece.

Adamson dropped to 5-3, still at third but just half a game above fourth-running Ateneo de Manila University at 4-3.

Elaine Etang paced the Lady Falcons with 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals, while Cheska Apag added 14 points, seven rebounds, and four steals.