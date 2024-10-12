Late birdies key Kim surge

SHANGHAI, China (AFP) — Kim Sei-young hit the gas pedal at the last minute to close with two birdies and card a 70, just enough to maintain her lead after second-round play at Buick LPGA Shanghai in China.

The South Korean former world No. 1 got off to a slow start, while surges by Mao Saigo of Japan and Lucy Li of the United States put them in a tie for second place at eleven under par heading into the weekend.

“It wasn’t like yesterday, I kind of struggled with my putting,” said Kim, adding that she was “very happy” to finish strong with a pair of birdies.

“I’ll practice a little bit and look forward to the next two days,” the 31-year-old said.

Mao, who turned 23 earlier this week, scored a field-leading 65 on the day, thanks to a dazzling front-nine performance that saw her bag five birdies.

But Mao said the main highlight of her second round was sinking a 12-meter birdie putt on the par-four 18th that gave her a brief outright lead.

“I was really happy to get that long putt birdie on the last hole,” she said.

“It’s quite different from America, but there are many similarities playing here (in China) and in Japan,” Mao added.

Lucy Li appeared set to take an outright lead into the third round before her bogey on the 18th put her one stroke behind Kim, whose birdie on the hole resulted in a two-stroke swing.

The 22-year-old Californian is chasing her first tour win after nearly achieving the feat at a tournament last month that saw her card a rare three-eagle 60 before falling in a two-way playoff.

Friday’s play also saw world No. 16 Minjee Lee of Australia match her first-round score with another 67, putting her in fourth place overall.

China’s world No. 4 Yin Ruoning, the highest-ranked player in the field, improved from a lackluster first-round performance to score an impressive six-under-par 66, placing her in a nine-way tie for sixth place.

After beginning the day in second place, France’s world No. 9 Celine Boutier dropped into the crowded tie for sixth place after carding an even-par 72.