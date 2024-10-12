La Salle gets payback over UE

Defending champion De La Salle University extinguished University of the East’s fiery five-game romp with a coldblooded, 77-68, payback win in the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Phillips took over on offense with reigning Most Valuable Player struggling in form to lead the Green Archers to their fourth straight win for a tight grip of the top spot with a 7-1 win-loss record.

The La Salle forward scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half but also delivered a key two-handed slamdunk with two minutes left in the fourth canto to diffuse the Red Warriors’ late run.

Phillips also pulled down 17 rebounds, dished out five assists with two blocks and a steal as the Green Archers avenged the lone loss in their slate.

“The players really fought well. They know the experience of losing to UE. We just rekindled that and reminded them that it will take a lot of effort to really beat this well-coached team. Credit to coach Jack,” La Salle coach Topex Robinson said.

“The guys just didn’t give up and kept on fighting.”

The Green Archers unleashed a huge 12-2 closing run in the third quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 63-54 advantage heading into the payoff period.

Quiambao went scoreless in the first half but still managed to reach double figures with 10 points including a crucial basket with 6:54 left in the game to push La Salle’s lead to 68-57.

JC Macalalag got 10 markers while Vhoris Marasigan and Joshua David scored nine and eight points, respectively, for the Green Archers.

UE made one last run and closed in, 73-67, after a Rainer Maga basket with 1:56 left before Quiambao and Marasigan answered back-to-back baskets to bring La Salle’s lead back to double figures.

Precious Momowei got 21 points on 7-of-13 field goal shooting and pulled down nine rebounds but still came up short of extending the Red Warriors’ winning streak for a 5-3 card.

John Abate added 11 markers while Maga had nine for UE. Wello Lingolingo, who scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer against Adamson University last week, was limited to just two points and missed all his six shots.

The Scores:

La Salle (77) --- M. Phillips 27, Quiambao 10, Macalalag 10, Marasigan 9, David 8, Abadam 6, Ramiro 3, Gollena 2, Gonzales 2, Austria 0, Agunanne 0, Dungo 0.

UE (68) --- Momowei 21, Abate 11, Maga 9, Wilson 8, J. Cruz-Dumont 7, Galang 6, Lingolingo 2, Fikes 2, Malaga 2, Mulingtapang 0, H. Cruz-Dumont 0.

Quarters: 14-14, 36-37, 63-54, 77-68.