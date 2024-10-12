La Naval motorcade honors Our Lady of the Rosary

On Saturday, 12 October 2024, the holy image of Our Lady of the Rosary-La Naval de Manila was carried across EDSA from Kamias to Kamuning Road as part of a motorcade from the Saint Joseph Shrine on Aurora Blvd., Project 3, Quezon City. The motorcade is part of the "Misa del Recorrido de la Virgen" (Mass of the Virgin's Journey), a holy mass held in various parishes throughout the city to honor Quezon City's patroness. The image will proceed to Amoranto Stadium and then return to Sto. Domingo Church before the grand procession on the feast day, 13 October. Photos by ANALY LABOR











