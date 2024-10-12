JTF Orion fields new soldiers’ battalion to Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan— Sulu-based Joint Task Force (JTF) Orion has deployed a new battalion of soldiers to enhance security and sustain peace in Basilan province.

JTF-Orion commander Brig. Gen. Leonardo I. Peña is now under the operational control of Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade.

Luzon announced that the 32nd Infantry “Daredevil” Battalion will assume operational and security responsibilities in two key municipalities in Basilan.

“Our target is to bolster the Brigade’s efforts to maintain stability in the province, especially as preparations for the 2025 midterm elections intensify,” Luzon said.

He emphasized that the 32nd Battalion will play an active role in election security preparations, ensuring the democratic process is conducted safely and orderly.

Additionally, the battalion will contribute to other security initiatives, including advancing the Normalization Track of the peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Transformation Program with the Moro National Liberation Front.

Luzon stated that the deployment of the 32nd Battalion is timely, given the upcoming elections and ongoing efforts to sustain peace in Basilan following recent declarations of ASG-free municipalities and cities.