Israel observes Yom Kippur amid diplomatic backlash

JERUSALEM (AFP) — Israel observed Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, on Saturday amid a firestorm of international criticism over its military offensive in Lebanon and its soldiers firing on United Nations (UN) peacekeepers.

As the holy day got under way Friday from sundown, Israel faced diplomatic backlash over what it acknowledged was a “hit” earlier in the day on a UN peacekeeping position in Lebanon.

Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were hurt in the second such incident in two days, the UN International Force in Lebanon (Unifil) mission said Friday.

The military said Israeli soldiers had responded with fire to “an immediate threat” around 50 meters from the Unifil post.

The Unifil peacekeepers have found themselves on the frontline of the Israel-Hezbollah war, which has killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of Lebanese health ministry figures.

The latest incident came a day after two Indonesian soldiers were hurt when, according to Unifil, tank fire hit a watchtower.

Sean Clancy, the Irish military’s chief of staff, said he did not believe Israel’s explanation of Friday’s incident.

“So from a military perspective, this is not an accidental act,” said Clancy, whose country has troops in Unifil.

As Israel faced a chorus of condemnation from UN chief Antonio Guterres and Western allies, the military pledged to carry out a “thorough review.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Saturday said it launched a salvo of missiles at an Israeli military base south of the coastal city of Haifa.

Hezbollah fighters struck a base “south of the city of Haifa, targeting the explosives factory there with a salvo of... missiles,” the group said in a statement.