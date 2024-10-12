‘GUTS World Tour’ concert for a cause

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour concert ticket proceeds went to Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) Philippines, a non-government organization (NGO) committed to advancing women’s and children’s health.
Established in the Philippines in the late 1970s, Jhpiego (pronounced “ja-PIE-go”) began in the country when leading Filipino obstetricians and gynecologists trained for reproductive health in the United States.
Since then, the organization has accomplished great feats. The health-centered group helped develop the National Reproductive Health and Family Planning Guidelines together with the Department of Health (DoH). Family planning providers use the guidelines to provide standardized services across the Philippines.
They have also raised awareness on HPV (human papillomaviruses) DNA, which could cause cervical cancer, through the projects Scale Up Cervical Cancer Elimination Prevention Strategy (SUCCESS) and Centralized Laboratory Model for HPV Screening (CLAMS). More than 45,000 women in the Philippines have been screened for HPV DNA through the program. Their HAPPI project goes hand-in-hand with the mentioned initiative by providing HPV vaccine to low- and middle-income families.
Two days after the GUTS Tour, Jhpiego provided HPV vaccines to grade 4 girls at Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc, Manila. The initiative is a part of the launch of the school-based immunization campaign, “Bakuna Eskuwela,” which DoH spearheads.
Goals of the said organization are dear to Rodrigo’s heart, as the Filipino-American singer-songwriter advocates for reproductive health among others.
Heart of gold
Rodrigo isn’t only known for her pretty face and piercing song lyrics, but also for her heart of gold. The “vampire” singer is also known for being outspoken about various advocacies: women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and mental health among many others.
She got some eyebrow raises when she dedicated her performance of Lily Allen’s “F--- You” to the case Roe v. Wade during the Glastonbury Festival in 2022. The case removed federal protections for abortion rights, which Rodrigo condemned.
Meanwhile, her songs reflect what’s in her heart of hearts, revealing her stance on certain social issues. In “jealousy, jealousy,” Olivia talked about insecurities affecting her mental health, while “Brutal” discusses America’s exploitative and capitalistic systems through the eyes of a young individual.
In line with the GUTS World Tour, the pop sweetheart has introduced “Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good,” a non-profit initiative dedicated to fostering an equitable and just future for individuals seeking healthcare, education and reproductive health freedom. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from the tour will go to the said initiative. But in the Philippine concert, which Rodrigo calls a “dream come true,” all the proceeds were used to donate to Jpiego.
Rodrigo partnered with local advocacy groups to ensure the success of her initiative. Such groups are National Network of Abortion Funds in the US, Women’s Shelters Canada in Canada, and Women Against Violence Europe in Europe.
The GUTS World Tour is set to wrap up on 22 October in Sydney, Australia.