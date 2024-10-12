‘GUTS World Tour’ concert for a cause

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour concert ticket proceeds went to Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) Philippines, a non-government organization (NGO) committed to advancing women’s and children’s health.

Established in the Philippines in the late 1970s, Jhpiego (pronounced “ja-PIE-go”) began in the country when leading Filipino obstetricians and gynecologists trained for reproductive health in the United States.

Since then, the organization has accomplished great feats. The health-centered group helped develop the National Reproductive Health and Family Planning Guidelines together with the Department of Health (DoH). Family planning providers use the guidelines to provide standardized services across the Philippines.

They have also raised awareness on HPV (human papillomaviruses) DNA, which could cause cervical cancer, through the projects Scale Up Cervical Cancer Elimination Prevention Strategy (SUCCESS) and Centralized Laboratory Model for HPV Screening (CLAMS). More than 45,000 women in the Philippines have been screened for HPV DNA through the program. Their HAPPI project goes hand-in-hand with the mentioned initiative by providing HPV vaccine to low- and middle-income families.

Two days after the GUTS Tour, Jhpiego provided HPV vaccines to grade 4 girls at Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc, Manila. The initiative is a part of the launch of the school-based immunization campaign, “Bakuna Eskuwela,” which DoH spearheads.

Goals of the said organization are dear to Rodrigo’s heart, as the Filipino-American singer-songwriter advocates for reproductive health among others.