Guiguinto Flyover, Plaridel Bypass southbound now open

Guiguinto, Bulacan — The newly opened four-lane Guiguinto Flyover, which intersects the Plaridel Arterial Bypass Road and the Guiguinto-Balagtas service road, is now accessible to motorists, providing a vital alternative route in the area.

The 561-meter flyover, inaugurated along with the 11.65-kilometer southbound lane of the bypass road from Plaridel to the Balagtas Exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), aims to alleviate traffic congestion and offer a faster route for travelers heading toward San Rafael.

Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan led the opening ceremony, highlighting the infrastructure's importance in improving road connectivity.

The flyover is part of the larger Plaridel Arterial Bypass Road Phase 3 project, which had a total budget of P5.26 billion. Of this, P4.25 billion was secured through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), while P1.01 billion came from the national budget.

The flyover features two lanes in each direction, with concrete barriers separating them, as well as solar LED streetlights installed along its entire length. This is the third flyover constructed on the bypass road, following the Bustos Northbound and San Rafael flyovers that opened in 2022 and 2023.

Second Secretary Kinoshita Akito of the Embassy of Japan to the Philippines underscored the significance of the project, emphasizing that the infrastructure not only cuts travel time by 24 minutes for approximately 15,000 daily motorists but also strengthens the economic relationship between Japan and the Philippines. He added that the development aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s vision of propelling the Philippines toward upper-middle-income status by 2028.

The new flyover is expected to boost the economy in Guiguinto and neighboring areas, creating job opportunities for Bulakenyos and improving local transport infrastructure.