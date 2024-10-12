Good harvest

After its successful clothing collaboration “Masaganang Bukid,” iconic local fashion and lifestyle brand Bench partners once again with global designer Lesley Mobo with their latest offering — Masaganang Ani Scent Collection. Elevate your scents and sensibilities with aromas that celebrate our country’s vibrant cultural and agricultural heritage.

Launched last 4 October in an exclusive VIP event at the Bench Flagship Store in Bonifacio Global City, the collection draws inspiration from the country’s vibrant landscapes, bountiful harvests and diverse traditions, beautifully reflected in crafted scented candles and eau de toilette. The three signature fragrances for its scented soy wax candles are: Milagrosa (aroma of rice), Macapuno (creamy interpretation of one of the country’s most standard flavors) and Sampaguita (fragrance of the national flower).