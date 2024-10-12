Good harvest

After its successful clothing collaboration “Masaganang Bukid,” iconic local fashion and lifestyle brand Bench partners once again with global designer Lesley Mobo with their latest offering — Masaganang Ani Scent Collection. Elevate your scents and sensibilities with aromas that celebrate our country’s vibrant cultural and agricultural heritage.
Launched last 4 October in an exclusive VIP event at the Bench Flagship Store in Bonifacio Global City, the collection draws inspiration from the country’s vibrant landscapes, bountiful harvests and diverse traditions, beautifully reflected in crafted scented candles and eau de toilette. The three signature fragrances for its scented soy wax candles are: Milagrosa (aroma of rice), Macapuno (creamy interpretation of one of the country’s most standard flavors) and Sampaguita (fragrance of the national flower).
Each scent tells a unique story that celebrates the rich tapestry of Filipino culture, transporting users to distinct aspects of Filipino life. While Mobo’s eau de toilette exudes a harmonious blend of citrus, floral and musky notes, featuring a captivating mix of bergamot, ginger, orange, ylang-ylang and jasmine, all heightened by the lasting aromas of lavender, cardamom and patchouli. It offers a delightful fragrance that leaves a lasting impression.
Lesley Mobo brings his creative vision to this collection, making each scent encapsulates the beauty and richness of the Philippines.
“Working with Bench on the Masaganang Ani collection has been an inspiring journey,” Mobo shares. “This collaboration allows us to blend fashion, art and culture into something beautiful and meaningful. I hope these scents resonate with people and encourage them to embrace and celebrate our heritage.”
The Masaganang Ani scent collection is now available at select Bench stores nationwide and online at shop.bench.com.ph