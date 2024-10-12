Go champions job creation, healthcare reform

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has ramped up his efforts to address the pressing concerns of Filipinos — job creation, worker protection and healthcare reform. As the nation grapples with economic challenges and prepares for future hurdles, Go seeks to solidify his position as a champion of the Filipino people.

Throughout his tenure, Go has consistently focused on creating opportunities, particularly in rural areas where jobs are scarce.

One of his standout initiatives is Senate Bill 420, the “Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP),” aimed at institutionalizing temporary employment for displaced and seasonal workers. This proposal ensures that those hardest hit by economic downturns can earn a living and contribute to their communities if enacted into law.

“The assistance we provide is effective temporarily, but it feels much better to earn a living from the livelihoods we’ve worked hard for,” Go emphasized in Filipino, highlighting his belief that sustainable livelihoods, not mere handouts, are essential for long-term progress for Filipino families.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill 1707, advocating for competitive remuneration for social workers. By acknowledging their vital services, Go aims to uplift those on the frontlines of community support, ensuring they receive fair compensation if the bill is enacted.

Another key proposal in Go’s agenda is Senate Bill 2107, the “Freelance Workers Protection Bill.” As more Filipinos turn to freelance work, many face unfair conditions. This bill seeks to mandate written contracts for freelancers and ensure fair compensation, including a 10 percent night shift differential and 25 percent hazard pay for those in high-risk situations.

Go’s legislative focus also includes protecting delivery riders, essential during the pandemic. Senate Bill 1184, the proposed “Food, Grocery and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act,” aims to safeguard their rights and welfare if enacted.

“We consider our delivery riders as frontliners because they ensure that your needs are delivered while sacrificing their own health,” Go remarked, acknowledging the sacrifices made by these crucial workers.

Equally passionate about fair wages, Go co-authored Senate Bill 2534, proposing a P100 daily minimum wage increase nationwide to combat the impact of inflation on Filipino families.

For public sector employees, he advocates for Senate Bill 2504, the Salary Standardization Law 6, which aims to increase government pay to competitive levels, enhancing their morale and living standards.

In addition to job creation and worker protection, Go is a staunch advocate for healthcare reform. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, he has led initiatives to improve access to quality healthcare services for all Filipinos.

One of his initiatives, the Malasakit Center program, has made significant strides in providing accessible medical and financial assistance.

Go is the principal author of Republic Act 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, aiding over 15 million Filipinos.

Go ensures these centers function efficiently, overseeing their operations and fund allocation in accordance with the law.

Moreover, Go is advocating for more Super Health Centers to bring primary healthcare services to remote and underserved areas. Collaborating with the Department of Health and local government units, around 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide.

He is also a principal sponsor of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, mandating the establishment of specialty centers in existing DoH regional hospitals.

Go believes that health is wealth — not just for individuals, but for the nation. He stresses that a healthy population is essential for sustained economic growth, advocating for PhilHealth reforms to ease financial burdens on Filipinos seeking healthcare.