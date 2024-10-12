vintage jewelry
SOCIAL SET

Gilded pleasures

Published on

Blah Blah Inc. hosted a well-attended cocktail affair a few days for Whisenhunt Fine Jewelry, the jewelry studio helmed by renowned designer Nicole Whisenhunt. The well-curated and captivating jewels and gems featured were from her personal collection together with an array of vintage and antique pieces. The priceless and breathtaking prized possessions ranged from Italian to French, Art Deco to ‘70s and ‘80s pieces by designers like Marina B, granddaughter of the founder of Bulgari. Also in the glittering spotlight echoing refined sensibilities was an antique Cartier dress watch studded with diamonds, a vintage pair of Bulgari earrings with colored gemstones and a pair of shell earrings by Andrew Clune.

Marina B earrings
Bea Ledesma, Hindy Weber and Nicole Whisenhunt
Anne Gonzales
Bambina Olivares
Celine Lopez, son Fernando and Marti Magsanoc
Erickson, Gabbi and Roxanne Farillas
Hard to miss were the luxe emerald-like hues seen in the beautiful botanical installation by Floret.ph of Rustans helmed by Pam Lopez. Anchoring the space were soaring green structures channeling a natural attention to Mother Earth and setting everything with a gilded and golden cast. The event was supported by Chandon and So Private Dining. Whisenhunt can be found at the second level Power Plant, Rockwell, Makati city.

Vicki Delgado
Steph Singson
Sandra Soriano
Rocio Olbes
Pam Gonzales Lopez, head of floret
Natalia and Junie Pena
Monica Ley Qua
Mel Cuevas
Marielle Santos Po, Keri Neri Zamora and Chris Yam Daez
Macky Fah
Jerika Ejercito
