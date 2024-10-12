Gilded pleasures

Blah Blah Inc. hosted a well-attended cocktail affair a few days for Whisenhunt Fine Jewelry, the jewelry studio helmed by renowned designer Nicole Whisenhunt. The well-curated and captivating jewels and gems featured were from her personal collection together with an array of vintage and antique pieces. The priceless and breathtaking prized possessions ranged from Italian to French, Art Deco to ‘70s and ‘80s pieces by designers like Marina B, granddaughter of the founder of Bulgari. Also in the glittering spotlight echoing refined sensibilities was an antique Cartier dress watch studded with diamonds, a vintage pair of Bulgari earrings with colored gemstones and a pair of shell earrings by Andrew Clune.