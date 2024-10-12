Filing of petitions vs. nuisance candidates extended

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that the deadline for filing of petitions against nuisance candidates to 16 October.

Originally set for Monday, 14 October, the Comelelec said the extension was due to the work suspension in the cities of Manila and Pasay on 14 and 15 October.

Malacañang declared the work in government offices on these dates in preparation for the country's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia earlier said the poll body’s Law Department is expected to release a proposed list of qualified individuals, along with potential nuisance candidates, to the Commission’s En Banc next week.