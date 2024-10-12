Eala makes quick exit

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala suffered yet another early exit following a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Priscilla Hon of Australia in the first qualifying round of the Ningbo Open last Saturday at the Yinzhou Tennis Center in China.

Eala, the world No. 148 netter, battled the 26-year-old Hon for an hour and 23 minutes before rolling over with the painful defeat.

The last time Eala won over Hon, who ranks No. 210 in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking, was in 223 when she won the W25 Roehampton trophy.

Since then, Eala has yet to win a singles title as her previous campaign in the Wuhan Open ended with a Round of 64 exit following a 3-6, 1-6 loss to Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic.

Her best record in a WTA tournament was recorded in the Veneto Open in Gaiba, Italy last June where she made it as far as the Round of 16.

Unfortunately, she lost to home bet Sara Errani, 0-6, 6-7, in the Last 16.