DOTr, CAAP turn over MisOr airport upgrade to Aboitiz Infra

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) officially handed over the P12.75 billion upgrading project of Laguindingan Airport to Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) on Friday, 11 October, 2024. The airport, located in Laguindingan town, Misamis Oriental, will undergo modernization under a 30-year public-private partnership (PPP) scheme starting in 2025, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

AIC President and CEO Cosette Canilao said the project will transform Laguindingan Airport into a world-class facility.

"This project marks a major step in our airport platform, and we are optimistic about pursuing other regional opportunities," Canilao stated.

The modernization plan includes upgrading both landside and airside facilities, installing advanced equipment, and expanding the passenger terminal to accommodate more travelers.

Laguindingan Airport is currently the second busiest in Mindanao, following Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City. AIC Vice President for Airport Business Rafael Aboitiz emphasized that this project will also drive socioeconomic growth in the region.