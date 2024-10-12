DMW padlocks Davao City illegal recruiter

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) closed a Japanese language center in Davao City this week after identifying it as an illegal recruitment agency.

The DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) shut down Kanou Japanese and English Academy Inc. following thorough online and physical surveillance.

The DMW-MWPB confirmed that the agency misled applicants by promising opportunities to work in Japan through the Technical Intern Training Program and the Specified Skilled Worker Program.

As part of the scheme, Kanou required students to undergo a four-month language training program at a cost of P24,000 before receiving job offers.

Advertised positions included housekeeper, caregiver, factory worker, welder, and farmer.

The owner of the agency will face charges of “illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate,” which carries a penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P2 million to P5 million.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia confirmed in a press briefing on Friday that this marked the 15th illegal recruitment agency which the DMW shut down this year.

Previously, the agency also closed Thrifty International Travel and Tours in Mandaluyong City in August.

Similar to Kanou, Thrifty offered applicants fake job placements in Japan and required them to pay P120,000 upfront, promising a monthly salary of P60,000.