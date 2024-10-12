Criss Cross stays ‘happy happy’

Criss Cross is ready to bring back its signature “happy happy” mantra as it returns to the Spikers’ Turf for the 2024 Invitational Conference starting this Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Drawing from this uplifting mindset, popularized by head coach Tai Bundit during his successful stint with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the King Crunchers are also bolstered by longer preparation time, compared to their runner-up finish in the 2024 Open Conference.

With this extra time and a deeper roster, the team is determined to make a serious push for its first-ever Spikers’ Turf title.

“We will still carry the ‘happy happy’ mentality of Coach Tai in this conference,” said libero Manuel Sumanguid, one of the key players for Criss Cross.

“We have a bigger goal now — to reach the top — but we want to play every game with joy and focus.”

“Whether it’s a crucial match or not, our aim is to handle each game with grit and determination.”

The team, however, will have to address the absence of its star player, Marck Espejo, who will miss the tournament as he embarks on a new challenge in Japan’s V.League with the Kubota Spears.

Still, Criss Cross has reinforced its roster with the addition of 2024 Open Conference Best Opposite Spiker Francis Saura and National University standout Nico Almendras during the off-season. Both players bring significant firepower to the team’s frontline, which is anchored by reigning Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia.

“Marck was a big factor in our team as our ‘go-to guy’ but I’m glad that Jude stepped up also last conference,” said Sumanguid, a five-time Best Libero winner.

“The adjustment of Nico and Francis went smoothly since we’ve been teammates before in the national team. Both of them have adapted well to the team. We’re working as a unit toward our goals for this tournament,” Sumanguid added.

Criss Cross will begin its title campaign against VNS on opening day at 4 p.m.

Sumanguid shared his excitement about the upcoming tournament, which will feature 10 teams, including two collegiate squads — Far Eastern University-DN Steel and De La Salle University-EcoOil, which earned their spots after finishing at the top of the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge.