Cops on the hunt for Baguio senior citizen slayer

BAGUIO CITY—The Baguio Police are investigating the killing of a 66-year-old businesswoman in Barangay Irisan on 11 October, 2024, and are seeking leads to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

The victim, Cosia Lagyop Fernandez, a resident of Middle San Carlos Heights, was found with a stab wound on her chest. According to a report from Station 9 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), Fernandez visited her brother's house seeking help at the time of the incident.

Before losing consciousness, she reportedly said the word "takaw," which translates to robbery. Neighbors rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead-on-arrival.

The police are currently gathering more information to identify the perpetrators behind the crime.