Communication and technology solve real estate problems — expert

In the rapidly evolving real estate landscape, innovation and customer-centricity have become essential for market leaders. At delaware Philippines’ recent Industry Brunch and Learn event titled “Transforming Real Estate: Utilizing SAP S/4HANA for Digital Innovation and Market Leadership,” real estate industry experts explored how digital transformation can reshape the real estate sector, emphasizing the role of technology and communication in addressing internal challenges and enhancing customer experiences.

The real estate industry has seen numerous opportunities for growth and transformation, yet setbacks continue to hinder organizations from fully capitalizing on them.

One of the event’s keynote speakers, property guru and author Carl Dy emphasized that the true hurdles often lie within organizations, rather than in external factors like competition or market shifts.

Internal issues

“The true hurdles often lie within overburdened employees, inefficient processes, and poor communication. These internal issues not only affect the workforce but also lead to subpar customer experiences, eroding trust and loyalty,” Dy said.

Dy identified communication gaps as a critical pain point throughout the customer journey.

Whether it’s delayed responses from agents or a lack of updates post-purchase, these lapses can significantly frustrate customers. Dy urged real estate companies to shift from a sales-centric approach to one that fosters long-term relationships through improved communication, transparency and strategic use of technology.

Delaware Industry Leader for Real Estate Aldin Anos agreed, underscoring in his talk how delaware and SAP S/4HANA can partner with real estate organizations to address these industry specific challenges.

Technology a powerful enabler

“Technology is a powerful enabler. Its effectiveness is amplified when paired with process improvements and a cultural shift within organizations. Many real estate companies still rely on outdated systems and manual processes, leading to inefficiencies and errors which in turn causes to setbacks that hinders these organizations to grow,” Anos said.

Specific technology like SAP S/4HANA is, according to Anos, offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to meet the specific needs of real estate businesses.

From project management to financial accounting and customer relationship management, SAP S/4HANA can streamline operations, reduce errors and ultimately enhance the customer experience.

“These customized solutions are something delaware offers. We want to help industry leaders realize that addressing unique challenges in the real estate industry — such as portfolio management, contract and lease management, and third-party management — through technology and communication can be a huge win for both the customer and the business,” said Rosette Carrao, Partner and Delivery Head of delaware Philippines.