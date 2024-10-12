China’s unease grows over Typhon

China has shown its anxiety anew over the United States intermediate-range missiles pre-positioned in the Philippines.

In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “firmly opposes” the US’ deployment of the land-based Mid-Range Capability missile system, known as Typhon, in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The deployment of offensive strategic weapons at other countries’ doorstep by a nuclear power seriously disrupts regional peace and stability, undermines other countries’ legitimate security interests, and contravenes people’s aspiration for peace and development,” Mao said.

Earlier this year, the US deployed the missile system to the Philippines, the first deployment outside American territory.

The Typhon is capable of striking Chinese targets. It was originally intended to be part of joint exercises between the Philippine Army and US Army.

Since then, Beijing has railed against the presence of the weapons system and called for its removal from the Philippines.

“It was the first time the US deployed the Mid-Range Capability missile system outside its territory and in the Asia-Pacific since the end of the Cold War. It was also the first time the US deployed a strategic weapon of this kind after it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019,” Mao said.

Typhon “forever”

Recently, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner said he wanted the Typhon mid-range missile system to stay in the country “forever.”

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año expressed a similar sentiment regarding the weapon.

China hoped the Philippines and the US “will see the high sensitivity and harm of this issue,” renewing its call to “oppose the US attempt and move to heighten antagonism and confrontation and stoke an arms race and jointly uphold the security and stability of the region.”

Meanwhile, Mao was sought for comment on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit where he condemned Beijing’s “increasingly dangerous and unlawful actions” in the South China Sea.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea were established a long time ago and are “solidly grounded” in history and the law.

She added that Beijing and all other parties to the South China Sea are capable of addressing the situation.

“China and parties to the South China Sea have every capability and wisdom to properly address their differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly get the situation at sea under control,” she said.

“The US and individual countries outside the region are upgrading the deployment of weapons and military activities in the South China Sea to incite confrontation and create tensions. They are the biggest source of instability in the South China Sea,” she added.