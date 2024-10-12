Central Visayas centenarians get P100M

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD VII) announced that a total of P98.2 million in cash gifts has been distributed to 982 centenarians in the region.

DSWD VII Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero informed DAILY TRIBUNE that P100,000 was given to each senior citizen aged 100 years old, in line with the Centenarian Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10868).

The centenarians also received a letter of felicitation from the Philippine President, posthumous recognition for those who passed away shortly after their birthday, and additional incentives from their respective local government units.

Of the 982 centenarians, 273 were from Bohol, 462 from Cebu, 212 from Negros Oriental, and 35 from Siquijor. Lucero added that as of the third quarter of 2024, DSWD had already served 77 centenarians.