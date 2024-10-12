BITE FORCE: Seldom-used big man powers Red Lions past Chiefs

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Letran vs Perpetual

2:30 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Sebastian

San Beda University big man Bismarck Lina finally showcased his skills in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament after getting sidelined for the majority of the first round.

Scoring all of his 20 points with a hot 7-of-11 shooting clip inside the paint and grabbing seven rebounds and a steal, Lina carried the Red Lions to a 79-65 win over Arellano University Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre for their fourth straight win of the season.

Lina, who transferred last year after playing two seasons at the University of the Philippines, said he just patiently waited until his opportunity to play finally came.

After injuring his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing for the Philippines 3x3 team in the 19th Asian Games in China last year, the 6-foot-5 Lina continued working on his game, especially his free-throw shooting.

“I didn’t waste the opportunity given to me when I played and I just did my best,” said Lina, who only played his third game of the season.

“There were times I was restricted in training and the coaches would tell me to work on my free throws since they told me I’m going to need it.”

“I just took care of my body. I would go to the court, lift weights and recover everyday.”

With a 23-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, the defending champions did not waste any time as Bryan Sajonia’s triple with 9:46 in the second period started a 10-0 run and San Beda never looked back.

A triple by RC Calimag with 9:48 in the fourth quarter gave the Lions their biggest lead of the game, 68-41, en route to occupying second spot in the leaderboard with a 7-3 win-loss record.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta emphasized how crucial their free-throw shooting and defense should be as they were the reasons why they lost to the Chiefs, 70-72, in the first round.

The Lions went 16-of-22 from the free-throw line and limited Arellano to 25 points combined in the second and third quarters while they scored 42 points in the same periods.

Meanwhile, Mapua University slipped past Jose Rizal University, 75-71, to clinch its seventh win of the season.

Yam Concepcion flirted with a double-double, firing 19 points and hauling down nine rebounds and added five blocks for the Cardinals.

With a slim 73-71 lead with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Clint Escamis and Concepcion scored on a free throw each to create some space away from the Heavy Bombers.

Shawn Argente’s triple in the dying seconds of the match bounced off the back of the rim as the time expired for JRU.