Belmonte ramps up breast cancer care for QC citizens

The Quezon City government continues to intensify its cancer initiatives, as part of the celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

QC citizens can avail of free clinical breast examinations and mammograms for women ages 50 and above. All 66 health centers offer these services all year round from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, the Quezon City Health Department (QCHD) screened 56,393 women for breast mass. Twenty-three were referred to East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) while 35 were referred to the Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) for further assessment and laboratory tests.

“Of course, we understand that this kind of procedure can be costly, which is why it’s natural for residents to hesitate about getting check-ups. That’s why we offer these services for free and make them accessible to all QC citizens, especially for women,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in Filipino.

Those who test positive for lumps will be assisted with medication at the EAMC and will be supported by the local government in receiving free treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery.

In partnership with the AIA Hope for the Breast, free breast cancer screening with mammograms was also provided to Quezon City Hall employees on Friday.

“Through our partnership with AIA Hope for the Breast, QC citizens can now access free screenings and comprehensive support. For those diagnosed with breast cancer, AIA will cover treatment until full recovery. There’s no need to fear. Early screening ensures we take control of our health and our future,” Bemonte said.

She added, “For women aged 35 to 60, especially those with a family history of breast cancer, regular breast screenings through mammograms and ultrasounds are crucial. These tests can detect cancer early, often before symptoms appear, significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival. Early detection means that any signs of breast cancer can be treated while they are still manageable, leading to better outcomes and faster recovery.”

Livelihood assistance will also be offered to patients through the Public Employment Service Office and facilitation to secure a person with a disability identification card.

Quezon City is the first city in the country to pass an Integrated Cancer Control Ordinance through SP-3285, S-2024, authored by Councilors Alfred Vargas, Dorothy Delarmente, Bernard Herrera and Joseph Juico. This measure mandates the city to establish a comprehensive approach to addressing cancer through interventions, from prevention to treatment.

The ordinance requires the establishment of Early Lung Cancer Screening to include free chest X-rays and low-dosage CT scans for residents. Patients will be referred to the Lung Center of the Philippines for further assessment, where free treatment will also be provided.