Ateneo tears Arellano apart

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — JRU vs La Salle

3:30 p.m. — UST vs UE

6 p.m. — NU vs San Beda

Ateneo de Manila University downed Arellano University, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18, to remain in the thick of the playoffs race in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Zey Pacia and Lyann De Guzman showed the way in the Blue Eagles’ mighty bounce back victory for a 2-1 win-loss record in Pool A tied with the erstwhile unbeaten Lady Chiefs.

The Ateneo wingers scored 10 points each and combined for 18 of the team’s 41 attack points to subdue Arellano in a crucial showdown in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Blue Eagles kept their composure throughout the match in the face of strong resistance put up by the Lady Chiefs early in each of the sets.

Ateneo had difficulty shaking off Arellano in the third frame as the Lady Chiefs closed in, 16-13. The Blue Eagles answered with an 8-3 run capped by a Pacia kill block for match point advantage, 24-16.

Arellano saved two match points before Pacia punctuated her impressive performance with the match-winning through the block hammer.

“Coach Sergio (Veloso) always reminds us to have a strong mind and trust ourselves,” Pacia said as Ateneo recovered from a four-set loss to defending champion National University last week.

Marianne Padillon, Fhaye Mangubat, Kacelyn Punzalan and Samantha Tiratira had five points each for the Lady Chiefs.