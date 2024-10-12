A time of wellness for the Philippines

The Wellness Tourism Association of the Philippines (WeTAP) proudly announces its official formation, with the goal of positioning the Philippines as a leading international destination for wellness tourism. Driven by the rapid global growth of the wellness economy and supported by the Philippine Department of Tourism’s Office of Product Research and Market Development (OPMD), WeTAP aims to harness the country’s unique wellness offerings and professional expertise.

“We gather here today not just to witness the oath-taking of our new officers, but also to acknowledge the significant strides the Philippines has made in wellness tourism. This is also an opportunity to assess the work that still needs to be done to ensure wellness tourism thrives and reaches its full potential,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco at the oath-taking ceremony of WeTAP at the Department of Tourism.

According to the 2023 Global Wellness Institute report, the global wellness economy reached $5.6 trillion in 2022, with the Philippine wellness sector valued at an impressive $41 billion. The country ranks 22nd globally out of 218 countries, and 8th in the Asia Pacific, demonstrating its strength in key sectors like personal care, healthy eating, traditional medicine, and notably, wellness tourism. Wellness tourism in the Philippines experienced remarkable growth of 79.9 percent from 2020 to 2022 — the highest growth among all wellness sectors. Valued at $2.44 billion in 2022, the Philippines is now positioned as a key player in this expanding market. With global wellness tourism projected to reach $651 billion by 2027, WeTAP’s formation is both timely and essential for sustaining growth in the sector.

WeTAP’s mission is to promote the Philippines as a premier international wellness tourism destination, celebrated for its nurturing, highly skilled professionals and uniquely Filipino, evidence-based wellness experiences. By 2028, the association envisions the Philippines gaining global recognition, with wellness tourism playing a vital role in nation-building, generating significant tourism revenue, and providing dignified, gender-equal job opportunities.

WeTAP was established by passionate private-sector stakeholders from across the wellness industry, driven by a vision to leverage the country’s growing wellness sector for inclusive, sustainable growth.

Wellness tourism, which enhances both local economies and the well-being of travelers, has the potential to create self-reliant professional jobs, particularly in rural areas, contributing to the Philippines’ post-pandemic economic recovery.