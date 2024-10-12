113 Nueva Ecija farmers complete SM's sustainable agri course

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija – A total of 113 farmers from the province successfully completed SM Foundation Inc.'s (SMFI) training program on sustainable farming at SM City Cabanatuan on Saturday.

The program, called the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP), is a 14-week course that teaches effective planting techniques for fruits and vegetables. The training is aimed at helping participants improve their harvests and provide organic food for their families.

In addition to the training, SMFI assisted farmers in forming associations and facilitated connections with government organizations, local markets, and SM suppliers to ensure a more stable income.

SMFI collaborated with SM Supermalls, SM Markets, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), St. Isidore The Farmer Learning Center Inc. (SITFLCI), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and leaders from the Local Governments of Nampicuan and Quezon.

Marilou Pascual, a 46-year-old mother of three and a former tricycle driver, was one of the graduates. During the training, she and her fellow participants were able to sell harvested organic vegetables amounting to P16,660, inspiring her to continue planting and selling more.

“I would like to take care of this opportunity given to us by SM Foundation and live with Tatang Henry Sy Sr. life principles. After this graduation, I will plant more crops with my co-graduates to continuously produce more and earn more in the coming days, months, and years,” Pascual said.

KSK-SAP is part of SM Foundation Inc.'s ongoing efforts to serve communities since 1983, focusing on social inclusion and uplifting those in need. Established by Henry Sy Sr. and Felicidad T. Sy, the foundation operates under the principle of "People Helping People," serving as the core of SM Group of Companies' corporate social responsibility.