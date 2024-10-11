U.S. trial vs KoJC associates’ trafficking case set 2025

The United States trial of defendants tied to embattled pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) alleged human trafficking activities will commence on 20 May 2025.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano confirmed that while Marissa Duenas — a former KoJC human resources manager — has entered a plea bargain agreement with US authorities, charges against the other defendants remain active.

“All the charges against the other defendants remain pending, and trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on 20 May 2025,” Clavano said.

To recall, Duenas entered a guilty plea to conspiracy charges involving defrauding the US government in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Her plea is in connection to a scheme carried out between 2015 and 2022, where she and other KoJC members, including US citizens, were involved in fraudulent marriages.

The US federal grand jury indicted Quiboloy and several associates in 2021 on labor the US with fraudulently obtained visas.

Quiboloy, who refers to himself as the “Son of God” and is an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was apprehended at the KoJC compound in Davao City after an intense police operation.

The religious leader is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Quiboloy faces multiple serious charges, including qualified human trafficking — considered a non-bailable offense — under Section 4(a) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. The case is pending before the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159.

Also, he faces charges under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, initially filed in Davao and later transferred to Quezon City.