US provides aid to Ilocos Norte fisheries

The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated P5 million in aquaculture equipment to the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte to support local fisherfolk in sustainably farming tilapia.

USAID Philippines Deputy Mission director Rebekah Eubanks handed over the donation to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc at the government-owned Pasuquin Fish Farm last 10 October 2024.

“The United States is proud to support fishers in Ilocos Norte with tools that can increase their income and create resilient communities,” Eubanks said.

“These supplies will help fishers, especially those impacted by Super Typhoon Julian, restore their livelihood and contribute to long-term food security by increasing affordable sources of protein for local communities,” he added.

Manotoc expressed gratitude to the USAID for the support.

The donation includes a generator, solar-powered light, ring blower, oxygen tank, submersible pump, aerator, sewing machine, fish fingerlings, fish breeders, and feed. The equipment is expected to boost the farm’s tilapia production by 20 percent.

USAID also donated fish cages to 70 fishers from Pasuquin, Bangui, and Pagudpud, whose fishing equipment was damaged by Super Typhoon Julian.

This assistance is part of USAID’s P41-million grant to Impl. Project Philippines, which aims to create conservation-based livelihood projects, manage marine protected areas, and conduct research and development in aquaculture and seaweed farming in Northern Luzon.

While in Ilocos Norte, Eubanks also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to boosting innovation, education, and economic development in the region.

Last 9 October, she visited the Batac Campus of Mariano Marcos State University, which is part of a network of 22 universities under USAID’s Energy Secure Philippines (ESP) project. The program provides career mentoring to students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Eubanks also launched USAID’s WISER app, an interactive platform that educates the public about renewable energy.

She also delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony of 91 young Ilocanos who completed a 15-day construction course as part of USAID’s YouthWorks PH project.

Additionally, Eubanks witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between USAID’s U.S.-Philippines Partnership for Skills, Innovation, and Lifelong Learning (UPSKILL) Program and the Ilocos Norte Regional Development Council’s Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee.