UP Alumni Association stages 2nd President’s Cup at Valley

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) will hold the second UPAA President’s Cup on 12 November at the Valley Golf and Country Club in Antipolo, Rizal.

This follows the successful inaugural tournament in December 2023, which attracted significant participation from UP alumni communities.

The President’s Cup aims to raise funds for the UPAA flagship programs, specifically targeting support for underprivileged students. The association is currently focused on a comprehensive feeding program designed to assist financially struggling students.

The UP Scholar Healthy Meal Stub Campaign seeks to provide free meals to 1,350 identified students who face challenges affording nutritious food, allowing them to concentrate on their studies.

Recent UPAA initiatives include: Establishing a Job Placement Office at “Ang Bahay ng Alumni” in UP Diliman in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE);

Relaunching the UPAA website to enhance accessibility and engagement with alumni;

Partnering with a prominent hospital to offer exclusive discounts to UP alumni, demonstrating the association’s commitment to member welfare;

Collaborating with the Wadhwani Foundation to train educators in entrepreneurship and innovation, fostering a culture of creativity among students.

These initiatives highlight the UPAA’s impact and commitment to driving positive change. The upcoming tournament presents a unique opportunity for sponsors to align their brands with the UPAA’s mission and contribute to the lives of the UP community.

The UPAA invites potential sponsors to explore various sponsorship packages that provide visibility and engagement opportunities. Contributions will ensure the event’s success and support ongoing initiatives for alumni and students.

For inquiries, please contact Ann at 09603215086.