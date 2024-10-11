Tight CdO mayoralty race seen

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Reelectionist Mayor Rolando Uy and mayoralty candidate Gabriel “Pompee” La Vina have considered themselves “underdogs” in the 2025 midterm elections.

In separate radio interviews, the two candidates admitted that it would be an uphill battle against former Mayor Oscar Moreno, who decided to join the three-cornered fight after completing his nine-year term as mayor in 2022.

Moreno filed his Certificate of Candidacy under the National Unity Party, which is allied with the local Padayon Pilipino Party.

“I am running again for the survival of the city as a highly component city,” Moreno said.

Uy, who is seeking reelection under the administration Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, was the representative of the first congressional district before being elected in 2022. He also considered himself an underdog in the mayoral race.