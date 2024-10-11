THEATER REVIEW : REP’S ‘JEPOY AND THE MAGIC CIRCLE’ BRINGS BACK THE MAGIC OF THEATER

The musical Jepoy and the Magic Circle hasn’t even started, but you can already sense the magic about to unfold. As soon as you enter REP’s new theater at Eastwood City — a movie house converted into a theater with raked seating — the set is already inviting. Glowing with vibrant purples, pinks, blues and greens, the stage is divided by a scrim that hides an enchanting world.

Based on Gilda Cordero-Fernando’s book of the same title, REP’s production, directed by Joy Virata, has created a spellbinding play that may be targeted at kids but can also hook adults. I watched it with my nine-year-old niece, and we kept exclaiming, “Wow!”

The musical has strong Disney influences. The vibrant colors of the set and costumes are reminiscent of Encanto, and one scene in particular evokes the lively “Belle” number from Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, with the three Mariteses appearing to be inspired by the Bimbettes who fawn over Gaston.

It also has a dash of circus magic. A Spanish, mustachioed, ringmaster-esque old dwende named Paqui (Stephen Viñas, one of four alternates), with grass for trousers, opens the show with a delightful educational monologue and a catchy song, inviting the audience to join in.

It’s truly a spectacle; the small stage with its rainbow-shaped frame and the compact theater that create a more intimate, immersive experience. It feels like stepping into a twinkling, whimsical forest.

In typical portal-fantasy fashion, we follow the adventures of “the poorest boy in town,” Jepoy (Yhuan Gatbunton, one of three alternates), a fatherless son of a kind lavandera, Aling Barang (a superb Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante).

Like Alice in Wonderland, Jepoy finds himself thrown into another world. But instead of a rabbit hole, he falls into a magical circle — the most innovative stage effect I’ve seen so far — a quivering whirl of three-dimensional white light that tempts me to jump in and escape my own earthly miseries.