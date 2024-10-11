During the week, we saw the last day for filing of Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Per a subsequent official report of the body, there were 190 CoCs filed for party-list representative.

Netizens were quick to point out and comment on the individuals vying for the position of party-list representative. Due to these questions and comments, I wish to take this opportunity to discuss the party-list system.

What is the party-list system? The 1987 Constitution mentions this but Republic Act No. 7491, series of 1995, also known as the Party-List System Act, provided for more specific guidelines and appropriated a budget therefor.

The act aims to promote proportional representation in the election of representatives to the House of Representatives through a party-list system of registered national, regional and sectoral parties or organizations or coalitions thereof.

It is intended to enable Filipino citizens belonging to the marginalized and under-represented sectors, organizations and parties, and who lack well-defined political constituencies but who could otherwise contribute to the formulation and enactment of legislation that will benefit the nation as a whole, to become members of the House of Representatives.

The qualifications set forth state that no person may be a party-list representative unless he is a natural born citizen of the Philippines, a registered voter, a resident of the Philippines for a period of not less than one year immediately preceding the day of the election, able to read and write, a bona fide member of the party or organization he seeks to represent for at least 90 days preceding the day of the election, and is at least 25 years of age on the day of the election.

The concerns surrounding the candidates typically include whether or not they are bona fide members of the party or sector they seek to represent. However, this question is best left answered by the members of the marginalized or underrepresented sectors themselves.

The manner of selection of who will represent them is done by the registered party as they are the ones which submit the list of names, not less than five, from which the party-list representatives shall be chosen in case the party obtains the required number of votes.

In my opinion, the background of the nominees and the way they look and talk should essentially be the only bases for judging whether said nominees can advance the interests of the party or sector they represent.

A high educational attainment should not be taken as a sign that one does not really belong to the marginalized or under-represented sector. On the contrary, it may even be the quality or tool necessary to know what the less-fortunate members of society actually need.

Additionally, the nominee may even be well immersed in the struggles and therefore the advocacies of the marginalized.

Let us also remember that legislating is not a simple task. It requires a holistic approach that takes into account the interest of the sector and the realities and challenges the nation as a whole is facing.

The passage of the necessary legislation is another factor. One must know the laws, processes and procedures necessary for passing a law. There is a reason why the nominees are chosen by the members of the sector, and it is because the members believe in that individual and trust that he or she is well-suited to represent them.

Let us trust the choice of the marginalized and under-represented members of the party. In turn, let us choose the party we wish to vote for wisely, as we only have one vote to cast for the party-list representative.

In closing, let us not cast doubt on the party-list system in our country. Instead, trust it, as it is necessary to give the members of society who are most vulnerable and need the most help a chance or a voice to advance their interests.