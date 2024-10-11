The flavors of Taiwan in Manila

The renowned-Taiwanese restaurant Du Hsiao Yueh officially opened its first branch in the Philippines, bringing authentic Taiwanese cuisine to food lovers in Manila.
Brought to the country by Viva International Food and Restaurants Inc., Du Hsiao Yueh is celebrated for its signature “dan zai” noodles and rich culinary heritage, which dates back to 1895.
Over the years, the brand has become a favorite in Taiwan, attracting both locals and tourists for its authentic, time-honored flavors.
The new branch is located in the bustling SM North EDSA, one of Metro Manila’s largest and busiest shopping malls.
The restaurant’s interior design combines cozy, traditional Taiwanese elements with a modern twist, offering a dining space that is both inviting and stylish. This blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics reflects Du Hsiao Yueh’s commitment to preserving its heritage while catering to modern tastes.
Du Hsiao Yueh’s Manila branch aims to deliver the same authentic flavors that have earned the brand international acclaim.
“Our goal is to have the Filipinos try a more authentic feel of Taiwanese cuisine,” said Vicente Del Rosario, president of Viva Foods, in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.
The company sees the restaurant’s arrival as a way of introducing Filipinos to Taiwan’s rich culinary traditions, which have been enjoyed for more than a century.
At the heart of Du Hsiao Yueh’s menu is its famous danzai noodles, a dish originating in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1895, this recipe has been passed down through generations, making it a beloved part of Taiwanese cuisine.
The dish is made of thin, delicate noodles served in a savory, umami-packed broth, topped with minced pork and shrimp. Its simplicity and deep, rich flavors have made it one of the most iconic and enduring dishes in Taiwan.
In addition to danzai noodles, the menu features a variety of other Taiwanese specialties including braised pork rice, a comfort-food staple in Taiwan, as well as the hearty and flavorful beef noodle soup.
The restaurant also offers a selection of popular Taiwanese street food items, such as oyster omelets and pork buns, bringing a taste of Taiwan’s vibrant street food culture to Filipino diners.
“Today we celebrate the arrival of culinary legacy with a rich heritage that has been lovingly passed down through generations,” said Erwin Nava, vice president for operations of Viva Foods, in his opening remarks at the event.
With the growing demand for diverse international cuisine in the Philippines, Du Hsiao Yueh’s arrival is expected to be a welcome addition to the local food scene.
Du Hsiao Yueh’s presence in Manila signals a growing appreciation for Taiwanese cuisine in the Philippines. As more Filipinos become curious about international flavors, the restaurant is poised to become a go-to spot for those seeking authentic Taiwanese dishes, enriching the already vibrant food culture of Metro Manila.