The flavors of Taiwan in Manila

The renowned-Taiwanese restaurant Du Hsiao Yueh officially opened its first branch in the Philippines, bringing authentic Taiwanese cuisine to food lovers in Manila.

Brought to the country by Viva International Food and Restaurants Inc., Du Hsiao Yueh is celebrated for its signature “dan zai” noodles and rich culinary heritage, which dates back to 1895.

Over the years, the brand has become a favorite in Taiwan, attracting both locals and tourists for its authentic, time-honored flavors.

The new branch is located in the bustling SM North EDSA, one of Metro Manila’s largest and busiest shopping malls.