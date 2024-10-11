Tangerines want home win in MPVA

The Quezon Tangerines seek to solidify their hold on the top spot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) when they face the Caloocan AM Spikers on Saturday at the Quezon Convention Center.

The Tangerines, who have a 10-1 win-loss record, are favored to win the match-up after sweeping Caloocan, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, in the first round.

Despite a recent loss to Biñan Tatak Gel Volley Angels, Quezon bounced back with a win over Valenzuela Classy.

Also competing on Sunday are the Bacoor City Strikers, who take on the Negros Blue Hawks.

The Strikers, who hold an 8-2 card, are coming off a win over Biñan and will look to beat the Blue Hawks, who have a 4-6 slate.

The MPVA will stay in Quezon until Sunday, featuring duels between winless Marikina and Biñan, and Quezon against Rizal.