Taal phreatic eruption recorded anew

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology observed a phreatomagmatic eruption at Taal Volcano in Batangas province in the past 24 hours. It was reported on Friday that the phreatic burst lasted six minutes.

According to the state seismology bureau, phreatomagmatic bursts are violent eruptions resulting from the explosive contact of erupting magma with water.

Moreover, a voluminous plume emission was also reported on Thursday and Friday. It reached 28000 meters and drifted northeast and southwest.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera and short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island were observed.

On Wednesday, it spewed 2256 tons of sulfur dioxide and was observed with vog and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

Alert Level 1 remains in effect over Taal Volcano due to its low-level unrest.