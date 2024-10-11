Suphanat brace kicks down Philippines

Suphanat Mueanta scored a brace on home soil as Thailand defeated the Philippine national men's football team, 3-1, in the 50th King's Cup last Friday at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla.

Suphanat broke a 1-1 deadlock after scoring in the 68th and 87th minutes of the game, to advance to the final on Monday against Syria.

The War Elephants also spoiled the debut of Philippine head coach Albert Capellas.

After a scoreless first half where the game was suspended for 50 minutes due to heavy rain, team captain Chanathip Songkrasin broke the scoring drought for the Thais in the 53rd minute, after his goal soared past Philippines' team captain Armani Aguinaldo and goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza.

Bjorn Kristensen then equalized for the Philippines in the 63rd minute for his first goal for the national team after receiving a throw-in from Paul Tabinas and penetrating the defense of the War Elephants.